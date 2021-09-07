Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target at $16.43

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

PTVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

