Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$11.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.00.

8/17/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.90 to C$11.90.

8/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

8/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

7/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.77. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

