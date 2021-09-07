Analyzing B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get B&G Foods alerts:

66.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares B&G Foods and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.97 billion 1.01 $131.99 million $2.26 13.50 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -53.36

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B&G Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

B&G Foods has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods 5.59% 15.71% 3.63% Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for B&G Foods and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67 Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

B&G Foods presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.23%. Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Stryve Foods on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.