Analyzing BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) & Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Vuzix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 15.68 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Vuzix $11.58 million 69.57 -$17.95 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Vuzix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Vuzix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vuzix has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.69%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Vuzix -171.69% -24.51% -23.44%

Summary

Vuzix beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. The firm also holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. It has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.

