Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,175 shares of company stock worth $15,007,947 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

