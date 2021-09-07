Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $19.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 98,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,838. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

