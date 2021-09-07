Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,566.67 ($46.60).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,132.50 ($40.93) on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,078.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,220.56. The firm has a market cap of £42.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.51 per share. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have purchased a total of 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,986 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

