Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

LON:ANTO traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,411.50 ($18.44). The stock had a trading volume of 636,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,712. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,457.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,608.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

