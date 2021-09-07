AppCoins Price Tops $0.0795 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $500,389.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00150801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.43 or 0.00738553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00044223 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,780,268 coins and its circulating supply is 244,780,267 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

