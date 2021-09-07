AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Head to Head Contrast

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 148.92%. AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 107.28%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than AppHarvest.

Risk & Volatility

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences 3.98% -44.75% -25.89% AppHarvest N/A -34.47% -23.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $8.03 million 6.38 -$4.66 million ($1.62) -1.43 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Arcadia Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats AppHarvest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

