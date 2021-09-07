Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

