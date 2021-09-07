Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
AGTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,873. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
