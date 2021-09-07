Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,873. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

