Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.