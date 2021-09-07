Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 222.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,179 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $50,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

