ARAW Price Tops $0.0000 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $34,030.07 and $1,224.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00061541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00152124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00742029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042859 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

