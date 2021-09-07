Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,168 The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

JOE stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.