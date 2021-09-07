Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,772,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $937.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $900.24 and its 200 day moving average is $837.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.