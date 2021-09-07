Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

