Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEP opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

