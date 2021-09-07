Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,665 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

