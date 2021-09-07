Argent Trust Co Buys 1,066 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.41.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $601.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $598.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.