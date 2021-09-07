Argent Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $122.45 and a one year high of $192.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.33.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

