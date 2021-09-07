Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $250.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.