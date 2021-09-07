Argent Trust Co Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

