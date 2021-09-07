Argent Trust Co Sells 57 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

Shares of CI stock opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

