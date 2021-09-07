Argent Trust Co Sells 613 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

