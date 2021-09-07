Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

