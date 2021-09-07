Arizona State Retirement System Has $677,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.