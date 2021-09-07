Arizona State Retirement System Has $690,000 Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amyris were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $50,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 698,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amyris by 1,724.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,968 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

