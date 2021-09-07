Arizona State Retirement System Invests $702,000 in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MNTV opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.26. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

