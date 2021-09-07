Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 176.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $144,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,483 shares of company stock worth $46,983,218. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $110.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

