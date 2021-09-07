Arizona State Retirement System Sells 673 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $297,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. UBS Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.02. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $434,327. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

