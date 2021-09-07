Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Strs Ohio grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $179.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

