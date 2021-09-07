Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ASXC opened at $2.24 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

