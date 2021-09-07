Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 171 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $179.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.88. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

