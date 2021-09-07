Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 666 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $200,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $685,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 51.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Oracle by 17.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 65,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 59.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

