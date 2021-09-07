Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

