Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 9,356 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,289,569 shares of company stock valued at $482,874,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.