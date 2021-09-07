Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

VO stock opened at $249.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

