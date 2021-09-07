Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17.

