ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.26 on Tuesday, hitting $866.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,619. ASML has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $862.98. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $759.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

