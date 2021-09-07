ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,967.69 ($77.97).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 3,503 ($45.77) on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,480 ($45.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,159.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,862.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.