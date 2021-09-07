ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 3.56. ASOS has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

