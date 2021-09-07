ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
