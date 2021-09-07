ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.