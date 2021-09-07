Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.44 ($21.69).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

