Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 30,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,895,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

