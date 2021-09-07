Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

