Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 505,500 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,960 shares of company stock valued at $283,804 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.