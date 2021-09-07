Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Increased by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 10.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $443,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Atlassian by 12.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $382.81. 25,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,991. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $387.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.61.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.