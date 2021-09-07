Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 21,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

